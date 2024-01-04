Delhi Police arrests wanted Hizbul operative
04-01-2024
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, an official said on Thursday. Javaid Matoo was wanted in multiple terrorism-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir, according to police.
Further details are awaited.
