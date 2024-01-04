Only 310 of 1,422 Jal Jeevan Mission projects completed in Raigad
- Country:
- India
Only 310 of the 1,422 projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Maharashtra's Raigad district are complete, an official said on Thursday.
Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which was started on August 15, 2019, the Union government wants to supply 55 litres of tap water per person per household by 2024.
The amount for completion of all the projects related to the scheme in Raigad stands at Rs 1,200 crore, of which Rs 207 crore has been made available by the government, he said.
An amount of Rs 70 crore that district authorities sought from the state government is yet to be sanctioned, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Woman's death at metro station: DMRC to give Rs 15 lakh compensation to next of kin
Woman's accident at metro station: DMRC to give Rs 15 lakh compensation to next of kin
Assam: Drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized, two arrested
DMRC to provide compensation of Rs 15 lakh to next of kin of woman passenger who died in accident: Official.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures Rs 1,374 crore order from Indian Railways