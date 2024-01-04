Liberia-flagged vessel reportedly boarded by armed individuals off Somalia - Ambrey
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday that a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier had reportedly been boarded by armed individuals southeast of Eyl, Somalia. The vessel was destined for Khalifa bin Salman in Bahrain, according to Ambrey's statement.
