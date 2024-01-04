Left Menu

CBI submits inspection report on nursing colleges to MP HC in sealed envelope

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 04-01-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 20:27 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday submitted its inspection report in connection with availability of infrastructure and other facilities in 254 private colleges running nursing courses in the state to Madhya Pradesh High Court in a sealed envelope.

The report was submitted in a sealed envelope to the division bench of Chief Justice R Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra, which is a hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on lack of infrastructure in nursing colleges, particularly those functioning in tribal areas, Vishal Baghel, counsel for the petitioner, Jabalpur based Law Students Association, told PTI.

''There are more than 340 nursing colleges in the state as per the CBI's submission. The central agency inspected 254 colleges as there is a Supreme Court stay on proceedings related to a few nursing colleges,'' he said.

The CBI sought time to inspect around 50 remaining nursing colleges and submit its report before the court, he said.

In September 2022 the HC directed CBI to conduct inspection of the infrastructure and other facilities in nursing colleges.

