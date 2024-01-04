Left Menu

VIL to seek reversal of Rs 10.7 crore penalty order received under CGST Act

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 21:15 IST
VIL to seek reversal of Rs 10.7 crore penalty order received under CGST Act
  • Country:
  • India

Vodafone Idea on Thursday said that it has received an order under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, entailing a penalty of Rs 10.76 crore.

The troubled telco further said it will seek rectification and reversal of the order, as it does not agree with it.

In a BSE filing, VIL said the contravention related to the ''alleged wrong transition of CENVAT credit into GST regime''.

Citing details it said the order was received by the company under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, entailing a levy of a penalty of Rs 10,76,56,733. The order was received on January 3, 2024.

''The company does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action(s) for rectification/ reversal of the same,'' Vodafone Idea said in the filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024