Delhi court grants bail to gangster Deepak 'Boxer'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 21:16 IST
Notorious gangster Deepak 'Boxer', who was nabbed in Mexico by the Delhi Police and brought here in April last year, was given bail in one of the criminal cases registered against him.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sonam Gupta was hearing the bail plea of Deepak Pahar alias 'Boxer' in an FIR registered at the Punjabi Bagh Police Station. The city police's crime branch is investigating the case.

''The accused was arrested on the basis of a disclosure statement,'' the court noted in an order passed on Tuesday.

''Since it is submitted by the investigating officer (IO) that there is no recovery affected from accused and there is only disclosure statement of accused which has no evidentiary value in eyes of law, therefore in absence of any incriminating evidence against accused he is hereby released from the present case,'' the court said.

Despite bail, Deepak will continue to remain incarcerated as he is an accused in other criminal cases.

After being brought to the national capital in what was termed as the force's first overseas operation, police had said Deepak disclosed his involvement in more than two dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, and extortions.

Deepak headed the Gogi gang after the murder of gangster Jitender Gogi in the Rohini court complex in 2021, police said.

