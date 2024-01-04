Ukraine says hit Russian military unit in Thursday attack on Crimea
Ukraine attacked a Russian military unit near Yevpatoria in Russian-occupied Crimea on Thursday, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.
"Thanks to the air force pilots and everyone who planned the operation for perfect combat work," he said on Telegram, referring to a screenshot from local media saying the unit came under attack.
Russia's defence ministry earlier said its forces had foiled the Ukrainian attack.
