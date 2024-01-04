UN Security council condemns attack in Iran -statement

The United Nations Security Council in a statement on Thursday condemned the attack in Iran that killed over 100 people at a ceremony to commemorate top Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani on the anniversary of his death in a U.S. drone attack.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the Security Council said in a statement. Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions.

