Israeli defence minister outlines new phase in Gaza war

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-01-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 00:31 IST
Israeli defence minister outlines new phase in Gaza war
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday outlined Israel's plans for the next stage of its war in Gaza, with a new more targeted approach in the northern section of the enclave and a continuing pursuit of Hamas leaders in the south.

In a statement, he said that after the war Hamas would no longer control Gaza, which would be run by Palestinian bodies so long as there was no threat to Israel. Israel would reserve operational freedom of action but there would be no Israeli civilian presence.

