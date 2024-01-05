UK condemns Russia's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine
Britain on Thursday said it condemned what it called Russia's decision to use ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea in recent attacks against Ukraine.
"We urge North Korea to cease its arms supply to Russia," UK's Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.
