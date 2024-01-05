Left Menu

UK condemns Russia's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine

Updated: 05-01-2024 02:26 IST
Britain on Thursday said it condemned what it called Russia's decision to use ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea in recent attacks against Ukraine.

"We urge North Korea to cease its arms supply to Russia," UK's Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

