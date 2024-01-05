Sixth-grade student killed in Iowa school shooting, sheriff says
A sixth-grade student was killed on Thursday morning and five other people wounded when a teenager opened fire at an Iowa school, law enforcement officials said. The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old student at Perry High School, officials said at a news briefing. He was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound by responding officers.
The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old student at Perry High School, officials said at a news briefing. He was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound by responding officers. The shooting occurred on what was to be the first day of the spring semester, according to the school district's calendar. Perry, a town of about 7,900, is about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of Des Moines, the state's capital city.
