Sixth-grade student killed in Iowa school shooting, sheriff says

A sixth-grade student was killed on Thursday morning and five other people wounded when a teenager opened fire at an Iowa school, law enforcement officials said. The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old student at Perry High School, officials said at a news briefing. He was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound by responding officers.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 02:47 IST
A sixth-grade student was killed on Thursday morning and five other people wounded when a teenager opened fire at an Iowa school, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old student at Perry High School, officials said at a news briefing. He was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound by responding officers. The shooting occurred on what was to be the first day of the spring semester, according to the school district's calendar. Perry, a town of about 7,900, is about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of Des Moines, the state's capital city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

