PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 5

- Endeavour Mining chief dismissed over allegations of 'serious misconduct' - Tui board recommends delisting from London Stock Exchange

- Spending on affordable housing in England to be slashed in 2024 - Deutsche hires former Citi banker Alison Harding-Jones as global M&A head

Overview - Endeavour Mining, one of the world's top gold producers, has fired boss Sébastien de Montessus for alleged "serious misconduct" after discovering an allegedly irregular multimillion-dollar payment instruction.

- Tui, Europe's largest tour operator, has dealt a further blow to London's shrinking equity market after recommending to shareholders that it cancel its UK listing next month. - Housing associations in England have cut their planned spending on new affordable homes in 2024 in the face of budget pressures, threatening to worsen the UK's acute shortage of social housing.

- Deutsche Bank has named former Citigroup dealmaker Alison Harding-Jones as its new global head of mergers and acquisitions, as the German lender seeks to improve its standing in the competitive business dominated by Wall Street. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

