FIR against six for cremating cat at Bhayander civic facility

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 08:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons, including a woman, have been booked for allegedly performing the last rites of a cat in a crematorium, where human bodies are consigned to flames, in Mira Bhayander in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said.

The case was registered under section 297 (trespassing on burial places) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday on the complaint of officials from Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), though no one has been arrested in the case, he said on Thursday.

"The incident took place on the evening of December 22. Two persons cremated their cat at the public facility in Bhayander West. Six persons have been booked," the Bhayander police station official said. The police did not share the reason why the complaint was filed late.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

