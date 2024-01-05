Left Menu

Police open fire on history-sheeter, four others in TN's Erode

It was alleged that on seeing the police, one of the accused attempted to attack the police officer. As a precautionary measure, the Sub Inspector shot at them, but all the five escaped, police said.The Perundurai police recorded the incident and are investigating.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 05-01-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 09:52 IST
The Tirunelveli police opened fire on a history-sheeter involved in 18 criminal cases and four others on Friday morning at Perundurai in this district. The accused escaped unhurt, and a search is on to nab them, police said.

According to police, history-sheeter Sivasubramani and four others were involved in a murder that took place recently at Kalakkadu in Tirunelveli district.

Based on information that the accused were hiding in a house at Kullampalayam in Erode district, a police team from Tirunelveli led by a Sub Inspector went to arrest them. It was alleged that on seeing the police, one of the accused attempted to attack the police officer. As a precautionary measure, the Sub Inspector shot at them, but all the five escaped, police said.

The Perundurai police recorded the incident and are investigating.

