Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang to host kayaking tournament from Feb 5-10

Experience the camaraderie of a global community, sharing a common love for adventure and conquering the Tawangchu rivers thrilling rapids together, the release said.There will be nine competition categories to test every kayakers skill and style.From speed demons to technical wizards, find your niche and showcase your prowess in this diverse array of thrilling challenges, the release said.The organisers said the participants will be provided with top-class tent accommodations equipped with electricity supply, warm food and clean toilets.Tawang Chu is the main river of Tawang.

PTI | Tawang | Updated: 05-01-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 12:06 IST
Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang to host kayaking tournament from Feb 5-10
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea

Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh will host the northeast's biggest kayaking tournament next month in the fast-flowing Tawang Chu river, which is joined by two rivers from Tibet before flowing through Bhutan and finally merging with the Brahmaputra.

Beginning February 5, the kayaking event, 'Tawangchu Tides', will take the participants through six days of heart-pounding thrills as they navigate the Tawang Chu river's Class 5 rapids, according to a release issued by the organiser.

The strategically significant Tawang is located at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet above sea level and close to the border with China.

The historic and picturesque town is also known for its stunning landscapes and spiritual heritage.

It is the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso and is home to one of Asia's oldest monasteries which was founded in 1680.

As many as 130 kayakers from across the world are expected to join the event.

''Immerse yourself in an unforgettable adventure amidst stunning Himalayan landscapes, experiencing the thrill of each day's new kayaking conquests! ''Experience the camaraderie of a global community, sharing a common love for adventure and conquering the Tawangchu river's thrilling rapids together,'' the release said.

There will be nine competition categories to test every kayaker's skill and style.

''From speed demons to technical wizards, find your niche and showcase your prowess in this diverse array of thrilling challenges,'' the release said.

The organisers said the participants will be provided with top-class tent accommodations equipped with electricity supply, warm food and clean toilets.

Tawang Chu is the main river of Tawang. The entire district is known as the basin of Tawang Chu.

Two fast-flowing rivers from Tibet, Tsona Chu and Nyamjang Chu, and several streams join Tawang Chu in the district. The combined river flows west into Bhutan from where it enters Assam as river Manas and later merges with the Brahmaputra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024