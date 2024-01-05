China launches anti-dumping investigation on brandy imported from the European Union
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-01-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 13:26 IST
China's commerce ministry announced on Friday that it has begun an anti-dumping investigation on brandy imported from the European Union.
The investigation follows a complaint submitted by the China Alcoholic Beverages Association on behalf of the domestic brandy industry, the commerce ministry announcement said.
