UP court sentences man to 25 years in jail for kidnapping, raping girl
A court here has sentenced a man to 25 years of imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2018.
In the order passed on Thursday, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the convict, Deepak Pasi (24).
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durga Prasad Tiwari said on Friday that Pasi kidnapped the girl, a resident of the Bairia police station area, and raped her on March 9, 2018.
Subsequently, a case was registered against him on a complaint lodged by the girl's father and a charge-sheet was filed in the court after investigation, he said.
Additional District Judge Pratham Kant held Pasi guilty and sentenced him to 25 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on him, Tiwari said.
