Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:47 IST
Ukraine downed 21 of 29 Shahed drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack, Kyiv's air force said on Friday, with the majority being downed by mobile anti-drone squads.

According to an air force statement, the drones were shot down across six regions spanning southern, central and western Ukraine.

