Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack
Ukraine downed 21 of 29 Shahed drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack, Kyiv's air force said on Friday, with the majority being downed by mobile anti-drone squads.
According to an air force statement, the drones were shot down across six regions spanning southern, central and western Ukraine.
