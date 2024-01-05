Eastern region news highlights

Following are the top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm.

CAL15 WB-ED-2NDLD ASSAULT ED officers attacked during raid in Bengal; oppn demands President's Rule Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers were attacked by the loyalists of a TMC leader during a raid in West Bengal, triggering a political showdown with opposition baying for the imposition of President's Rule and Governor C V Ananda Bose signalling his intent to explore constitutional options and take appropriate action.

CAL18 AS-TRANSPORT-LD-STRIKE Assam: Commercial, public vehicles off roads as 48-hour transport strike underway Guwahati: Commercial vehicles and other modes of public transport stayed off the roads in most parts of Assam on Friday owing to a 48-hour strike called by a joint forum of transporters' unions to protest the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.

CAL17 WB-MUSEUM-LD BOMB THREAT Kolkata's Indian Museum gets bomb threat, search yields nothing Kolkata: Authorities of Kolkata's iconic Indian Museum on Friday received an email claiming bombs were planted inside, prompting police to launch a search operation at the over 200-year-old repository, officials said.

CAL9 AS-HIMANTA-INVESTMENT Investment proposals of over Rs 11,000 crore for Assam in 2023: CM Guwahati: Assam received investment proposals worth over Rs 11,000 crore in 2023, which has potential to generate more than 10,000 jobs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

