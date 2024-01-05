France's cognac association to fully cooperate in China anti-dumping probe

France's cognac industry association said on Friday that it would fully cooperate with Chinese authorities in the context of the anti-dumping probe they launched on brandy imported from the European Union.

"We are confident that our products and commercial practices fully comply with Chinese and international regulations," the Bureau national interprofessionnel du cognac (BNIC) said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

