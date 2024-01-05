Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 17 BSF personnel injured as mini truck overturns in Kanker district

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 05-01-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 17:22 IST
Seventeen personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were injured after a mini truck they were travelling in overturned in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the jawans were heading to Antagarh from their camp in Phulpad village in the district, a senior police official said.

As per the preliminary information, the vehicle carrying jawans, belonging to the 162nd battalion of the BSF, was heading to Antagarh railway station to drop them as they were going on leave, he said.

''The vehicle overturned near Kumhari village under Rowghat police station limits on Antagarh-Narayanpur road, leaving 17 of them injured. The injured jawans were taken to a hospital in Narayanpur district headquarters for treatment,'' he said.

Later, four of them were referred to Raipur for further treatment, he added.

An investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

The BSF is extensively deployed in Kanker district, which falls in Bastar region, for anti-Naxal operations.

