DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 5

(To Jan. 23) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24 CAPE TOWN - World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. (To Feb. 1) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2 ** GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. BRUSSELS - EU-Indo-Pacific Forum and EU-ASEAN ministerial meeting.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5 LISBON/COPENHAGEN - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan will make an official visit to Portugal and Denmark. (To Jan. 9) KATHMANDU – Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Nepal. (Final day) PALM SPRINGS, CA – 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. (To Jan. 15) BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meets with her Luxembourg counterpart, Xavier Bettel, where they will discuss current European and foreign policy issues – 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioners attend a special meeting at start of Belgium's six-month rotating presidency of EU, followed by a press conference with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. SAUDI ARABIA - Stage of Dakar Rally 2024. (To Jan 19) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6 ** BEIRUT - The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell travels to Lebanon for a series of meetings with top officials. ANKARA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Turkey to discuss bilateral and regional issues. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7 BANGLADESH - Bangladeshi National Parliament Election.

PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 45th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 8

** BEIJING - The president of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu will pay a state visit to China. (To Jan. 12) BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden with military honours at Berlin's chancellery before they speak to reporters – 1400 GMT. ATHENS - EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson joins discussion with Greek Migration Minister Dimitirs Kairidis on European migration policies – 1000 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 9

** HELSINKI - Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa visits Helsinki and meets with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and President Sauli Niinisto. MANILA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo travels to the Philippines for a three-day official visit. (To Jan. 11) MANILA - Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno L.P. Marsudi will meet in Manila for the convening of the Ministerial Meeting of the 7th Philippines-Indonesia Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC). PARIS - OECD Economic Survey Denmark. BHUTAN - Bhutanese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. SRI JAYAWARDENEPURA KOTTE - Princess Anne, the Princess Royal of the United Kingdom, will visit Sri Lanka. (To Jan. 13) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Japan. SINT MAARTEN - Election for Staten (Sint Maarten Parliament). WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 13th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12 BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Beijing. HAITI - 14th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (To Jan. 21)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

TAIWAN - Election for Taiwanese Presidency. TAIWAN - Taiwanese Election for Taiwanese Legislative Yuan. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

COMOROS - Election for Comoran Presidency. TUNISIA - 14th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 15

** BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar in Berlin – 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2024 annual meeting in Davos. (To Jan. 19)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

DAVOS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speak at the 'Securing an Insecure World' at the World Economic Forum held in Davos – 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Italy. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21 LIECHTENSTEIN – Liechtenstein referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 22 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Jan. 23) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24 CAPE TOWN - World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

EGYPT - 13th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 NEW DELHI - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India's capital New Delhi for India's Republic Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

FINLAND - Finland holds presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 29 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers (To Jan. 31) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31 BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers. (To Feb. 1) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2 ** GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. BRUSSELS - EU-Indo-Pacific Forum and EU-ASEAN ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2024. (To Feb 13) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4 ** HOKKAIDO, Japan - 2024 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11).

** GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. EL SALVADOR - Salvadoran Legislative Assembly Election. EL SALVADOR - Salvadoran Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5

** LOS ANGELES - 66th Annual Grammy Awards. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

** GLOBAL - International day of zero tolerance to female genital mutilation. ** GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2024. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 AZERBAIJAN - Azerbaijani Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

** VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2024. PAKISTAN - Pakistani National Assembly Election. CANBERRA - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape visits Canberra and will address a joint sitting of Australian parliament. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9 ** RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2024 (To Feb. 17) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13 ** NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras.

** BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. ** GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 ** GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

** BEIRUT - 19th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. INDONESIA - Indonesian Regional Representative Council Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian Presidency Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

** BERLIN – 74th Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 25) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

** PRISTINA - 16th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

** LONDON - 77th British Academy Film Awards. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - G20 foreign ministers meet to prepare for November summit. (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers (To Feb. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

GEORGETOWN - Leaders of Caribbean nations will meet in Guyanese capital Georgetown for a CARICOM summit. (To Feb. 28) BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives Election. SENEGAL - Senegalese Presidency Election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) (To Feb. 29) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

ABU DHABI - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting in UAE. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

SAO PAULO - G20 finance ministers meet in Sao Paulo to prepare for the annual presidential summit in November in Rio de Janeiro. (To Feb. 29) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

