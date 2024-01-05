Left Menu

Hezbollah chief says all of Lebanon will be exposed if we don't react to Hamas leader Beirut assassination

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-01-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 20:04 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Friday that all of Lebanon would be exposed if the group did not react to the assassination of deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

Nasrallah added that its current operations on the southern borders opened a "historic opportunity" for Lebanon to liberate its land occupied by Israel and that the Islamic resistance in Iraq also has a "historic opportunity" to get rid of the U.S. presence in that country.

