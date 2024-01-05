Hezbollah chief says all of Lebanon will be exposed if we don't react to Hamas leader Beirut assassination
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Friday that all of Lebanon would be exposed if the group did not react to the assassination of deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.
Nasrallah added that its current operations on the southern borders opened a "historic opportunity" for Lebanon to liberate its land occupied by Israel and that the Islamic resistance in Iraq also has a "historic opportunity" to get rid of the U.S. presence in that country.
