US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after hotter-than-expected jobs data
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 20:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Friday and were on course to snap a nine-week winning streak after a stronger-than-expected jobs report signaled resilience in the labor market and tempered expectations of rapid interest rate cuts this year.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.32 points, or 0.07%, at 4,692.72, while the Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 6.84 points, or 0.05%, to 14,517.23 at the opening bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.92 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 37,435.28.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nasdaq Composite
Advertisement