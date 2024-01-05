Sudan's Burhan says 'no reconciliation' with paramilitary RSF

Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan rejected an agreement signed between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and political groups, and vowed to continue fighting a nine-month war, in a speech to troops on Friday.

"The whole world witnessed these rebel forces committing war crimes and crimes against humanity is West Darfur and the rest of Sudan. For that reason, we have no reconciliation with them, we have no agreement with them," he said.

