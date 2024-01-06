Weapons seizure case: NIA attaches property in Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached a residential house here in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a weapons seizure case, officials said.

The house is located in Khan Colony in the city's Chanapora area and belongs to Mushtaq Ahmad, they said.

The property has been attached in connection with ''case RC-4/2022/NIA/JMU registered in connection with recovery of arms and ammunition'', the officials said.

The arms and ammunition along with incriminating material were seized from the house following the arrest two local hybrid militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-The Resistance Front (TRF) in May 2022, the officials said.

Fifteen pistols, 30 magazines and 300 rounds were among the items seized from the house, they added.

