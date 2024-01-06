Left Menu

Weapons seizure case: NIA attaches property in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-01-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 11:19 IST
Weapons seizure case: NIA attaches property in Srinagar
Represenatative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached a residential house here in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a weapons seizure case, officials said.

The house is located in Khan Colony in the city's Chanapora area and belongs to Mushtaq Ahmad, they said.

The property has been attached in connection with ''case RC-4/2022/NIA/JMU registered in connection with recovery of arms and ammunition'', the officials said.

The arms and ammunition along with incriminating material were seized from the house following the arrest two local hybrid militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-The Resistance Front (TRF) in May 2022, the officials said.

Fifteen pistols, 30 magazines and 300 rounds were among the items seized from the house, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
3
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024