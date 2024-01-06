Left Menu

Cong slams govt over impact of Chinese imports on Gujarat steel MSMEs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 12:28 IST
Cong slams govt over impact of Chinese imports on Gujarat steel MSMEs
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday cited a media report, which claimed that 30-35 per cent of the MSMEs in the stainless steel sector in Gujarat have shut shop, to attack the government over what it said was a ''massive flood'' of imports from China.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared the media report on X which quoted Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) president Rajamani Krishnamurti as saying that Indian stainless steel players are bearing the brunt of heavy influx of cheaper Chinese imports, causing almost 30-35 per cent of medium and small businesses in Gujarat to shut shop between July-September last year.

Ramesh said, ''80% of the nation's MSMEs in the stainless steel sector are in Gujarat alone. Of these 35% shut shop between July and September 2023. Many others are barely managing to survive. The reason? There's a massive flood of imports from China, the country to which the PM has given a clean chit and a country with whom, reportedly, we no longer express our concern on cheap imports to India.'' The Congress general secretary said, ''The source of this most disturbing information? The President of the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association. He is indeed a most brave man to speak out in this manner. Bravo!'' But it is only a matter of time before the hounds are unleashed on him, Ramesh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024