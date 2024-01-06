Cong slams govt over impact of Chinese imports on Gujarat steel MSMEs

The Congress on Saturday cited a media report, which claimed that 30-35 per cent of the MSMEs in the stainless steel sector in Gujarat have shut shop, to attack the government over what it said was a ''massive flood'' of imports from China.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared the media report on X which quoted Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) president Rajamani Krishnamurti as saying that Indian stainless steel players are bearing the brunt of heavy influx of cheaper Chinese imports, causing almost 30-35 per cent of medium and small businesses in Gujarat to shut shop between July-September last year.

Ramesh said, ''80% of the nation's MSMEs in the stainless steel sector are in Gujarat alone. Of these 35% shut shop between July and September 2023. Many others are barely managing to survive. The reason? There's a massive flood of imports from China, the country to which the PM has given a clean chit and a country with whom, reportedly, we no longer express our concern on cheap imports to India.'' The Congress general secretary said, ''The source of this most disturbing information? The President of the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association. He is indeed a most brave man to speak out in this manner. Bravo!'' But it is only a matter of time before the hounds are unleashed on him, Ramesh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)