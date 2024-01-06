Left Menu

Search operation in J-K's Poonch enters second day

PTI | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 06-01-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 12:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An anti-terrorist search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered the second day on Saturday, officials said.

The operation was launched in nearly a dozen forward villages in the forest area of Mankote and Mendhar on Friday following reports of suspicious movement, they said.

Intermittent gunfire was reported from Uchhad forest but it was later clarified that security forces had opened fire while clearing a natural cave, the officials said.

The search operation was underway when the last reports were received, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

