Left Menu

Delhi excise 'scam': Court grants interim bail to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 15:29 IST
Delhi excise 'scam': Court grants interim bail to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru
Representative Image Image Credit: maxpixel
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has granted two-week interim bail to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Special Judge M K Nagpal granted the relief to Mahendru, managing director of liquor distributor Indospirit on an application moved by him seeking relief due to his wife's health issues.

The judge noted that during his earlier interim bail granted in the case, the accused did not try to influence any witness or tamper with the evidence in the case.

''He cannot be considered to be a flight risk and there is also nothing on record to show or infer that he had ever tried to influence any witness or tamper with or destroy any evidence of this case,'' the judge said in an order passed on January 5.

According to the prosecution, Mahendru was one of the major beneficiaries of the violations of the excise policy as he was not only running an alcoholic beverage manufacturing unit but also given a wholesale licence along with some retail licences in the name of his relatives.

Because of the alleged irregularities and violations, Mahendru earned around Rs 50 crore profit, the prosecution claimed.

The ED had registered an enforcement case information report against Mahendru under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024