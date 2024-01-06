CBI raids Commercial tax department in Puducherry
Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation from Chennai raided the Department of Commercial Taxes office here on Saturday, police sources said. The CBI personnel quizzed a woman consultant and two officials of the department following complaints of irregularities in the collection of GST, the sources said.
