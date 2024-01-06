Left Menu

After attack on officers during raid, ED issues lookout circular for TMC leader

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 16:45 IST
A day after a mob assaulted ED officers during a raid at the residence of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in West Bengal, the central agency on Saturday issued a lookout notice for him, an official said. There are apprehensions that he might flee the country following the incident on Friday in which three ED officers were injured and several vehicles damaged by a mob at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

''We have issued a lookout notice for the TMC leader and necessary instructions have been sent to the Airports Authority of India,'' the ED officer told PTI.

Shahjahan Sheikh is considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who was arrested last year in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

