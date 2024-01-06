Left Menu

Tamil Nadu govt will deliver ten lakh biscuit packets for Sabarimala pilgrims

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 06-01-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 18:08 IST
Tamil Nadu govt will deliver ten lakh biscuit packets for Sabarimala pilgrims
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government will deliver ten lakh biscuit packets to be distributed among pilgrims who visit Sabarimala shrine here, the Travancore Devaswom Board said on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu government's Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department will deliver the ten lakh biscuit packets in four containers at Pamba, the TDB said.

It said the first container was flagged off from Chennai on Saturday by Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu.

The biscuits will be distributed at various points from Pamba to Sannidhanam.

The TDB has also arranged medicinal water along with the biscuits for the pilgrims. The delivery of the biscuits will be coordinated by the Sabari Group, which had earlier sponsored the biscuits for the pilgrims, and the Kerala liaison officer for Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department, Unnikrishnan, the TDB said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024