Tamil Nadu govt will deliver ten lakh biscuit packets for Sabarimala pilgrims

The Tamil Nadu government will deliver ten lakh biscuit packets to be distributed among pilgrims who visit Sabarimala shrine here, the Travancore Devaswom Board said on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu government's Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department will deliver the ten lakh biscuit packets in four containers at Pamba, the TDB said.

It said the first container was flagged off from Chennai on Saturday by Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu.

The biscuits will be distributed at various points from Pamba to Sannidhanam.

The TDB has also arranged medicinal water along with the biscuits for the pilgrims. The delivery of the biscuits will be coordinated by the Sabari Group, which had earlier sponsored the biscuits for the pilgrims, and the Kerala liaison officer for Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department, Unnikrishnan, the TDB said in a release.

