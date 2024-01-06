T'gana: Two persons arrested in separate cyber crime cases

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested a person, who was operating from Delhi, for his alleged involvement in an online gaming fraud following a city resident's complaint that he was cheated to the tune of Rs 70 lakh.

The complainant stated that the cyber fraudsters cheated him through the online gaming website, making him transfer about Rs 70 lakh to bank accounts provided by them, a police release said on Saturday.

The Cyber Crime Police arrested the accused person (36), a resident of Haryana, who set up an office at Delhi. He was providing bank accounts, merchant IDs and also operating fraudulent transactions in collusion with the organisers of the online gaming website, it said.

The accused and his friend, who was staying in Dubai and Hong Kong, colluded with the online gaming organisers operating from foreign countries, including the Philippines, Dubai, Hong Kong and China, and cheated the public through the website. For committing these cyber frauds, the accused provided many bank accounts and merchant IDs to the website organisers to cheat innocent people, it said.

The release said net cash of Rs 1.40 crore, mobile phones and others were seized in the case.

The release cautioned people not to believe fraudulent online gaming websites and also not to invest in unauthorized gaming websites or through any other means which lure people in the guise of higher returns.

In another case, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested a person, a resident of South Goa, and served notices on two others who allegedly cheated the complainant in the guise of investment in stock market for getting high returns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)