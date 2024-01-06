Left Menu

Fed up with harassment for dowry, woman ends life

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:22 IST
Fed up with harassment for dowry, woman ends life
A 32-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself on account of harassment by the husband and in-laws for dowry in Ulve area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Nidhi Sharma, the woman, allegedly took her own life on January 4.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 304 (B) (dowry death) was registered against her husband Jitendra Sharma (32), father-in-law Mahesh Sharma (55), mother-in-law Saroj Sharma (50) and sister-in-law Archana Sharma (30) at the NRI Sagari police station though no arrest has been made, said an official.

Nidhi, who hailed from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, married Jitendra Sharma in May 2022 and gave birth to a daughter last year. Her parents had allegedly paid a dowry of Rs 8 lakh and additional Rs 2 lakh for a motorcycle and furniture, but her in-laws made additional demands and tortured her which led to her suicide, as per the complaint registered by Nidhi's father. Further probe is on.

