T'gana: Kidnapped pvt firm employee rescued
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-01-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 23:01 IST
A private company employee who was kidnapped here was rescued, police said on Saturday.
The employee, who was standing at Khajaguda in the city, was taken away in a car, they said.
His cousin sister complained about the incident and the investigation was still in progress and that details would be known, they said.
