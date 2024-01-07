Left Menu

Israel says Hamas' 'military framework' in north Gaza dismantled

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-01-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 00:46 IST
Israeli forces have completed dismantling Hamas' "military framework" in northern Gaza and killed around 8,000 militants in that area, a military spokesperson said on Saturday.

The military has also seized tens of thousands of weapons in that area and millions of documents, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in an online briefing "We are now focused on dismantling Hamas in the centre of and south of the (Gaza) strip."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

