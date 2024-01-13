Mehbooba has extensive, sophisticated security arrangement: J-K Police

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 00:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has an extensive and sophisticated security arrangement to ensure her safety at all times.

The statement came after the PDP raised questions on the security protocols in place for the party's president following her narrow escape in an accident in Anantnag district on Thursday.

Two persons, including a member of the PDP chief's personal security, were injured on Thursday as Mufti had a narrow escape in the accident at Sangam.

''Mehbooba Mufti, a Z+ category protectee, has an extensive and sophisticated security arrangement designed to ensure her safety at all times,'' the police said in the statement.

They said her security detail includes a team of 34 personnel, led by a chief security officer of the rank of an Inspector.

''The security posse includes personal security officers (PSOs) and a close proximity team of specially trained personnel in close combat. It also includes protection on move to ensure her security on road journeys.

''She is provided double escort of eight personnel from paramilitary. Her residence at Khimber is guarded by a strong contingent of paramilitary guard personnel. Her security convoy comprises multiple vehicles, including a vehicle-mounted jammer to neutralize electronic threats,'' the police said.

On the criticism by the PDP that an alternative vehicle was called from Srinagar which took time to reach Anantnag, the police said there was a swift response post-accident by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The statement said some of the claims made by the PDP in the open media about what is part of Z+ security ''are not factually correct''.

''Ideally, security arrangements of senior protected persons are not discussed in the public domain. However, it has become necessary to reassure our protectees, including party functionaries of PDP, that the security arrangements for Ms Mufti were and continue to be very much in place.

''Accidents unfortunately are many a times due to unforeseen factors and road behaviour of other users,'' the police added.

