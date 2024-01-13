Left Menu

Separatists say Moldova wants to use Ukrainian soldiers to plan attacks

Moldova's pro-Russian separatist Transdniestria region accused central authorities in the ex-Soviet state on Friday of training Ukrainian soldiers to launch attacks on the rebel area's institutions and leaders. Moldova's pro-European government, which denounces Russia's war in Ukraine, immediately denied the allegation.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2024 02:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 02:22 IST
Separatists say Moldova wants to use Ukrainian soldiers to plan attacks

Moldova's pro-Russian separatist Transdniestria region accused central authorities in the ex-Soviet state on Friday of training Ukrainian soldiers to launch attacks on the rebel area's institutions and leaders.

Moldova's pro-European government, which denounces Russia's war in Ukraine, immediately denied the allegation. Transdniestria split from Moldova before the 1991 Soviet collapse and fought a brief war against the newly independent state lying between Ukraine and Romania.

The separatist enclave has existed side by side with Moldova on its eastern fringe for the past 30 years with little turmoil or violence. But tension has risen since the new year. Transdniestria, which receives hefty financial help from Moscow and has no international recognition, has denounced the imposition by Moldova's government of import-export duties it says will cripple its businesses.

The State Security Ministry in Transdniestria said more than 60 soldiers, most with experience in the war in Ukraine, were being trained by foreign specialists for the purpose of launching attacks on the separatist region. "They are being trained to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of Transdniestria," the ministry said in a statement. "At issue are infrastructure sites, attacks on military posts and the abduction and killing of leaders and security officials in the region."

Mariana Sari, a senior official in Moldova's "reintegration bureau" dealing with the region, said the statement was "a provocation strictly for propaganda purposes." Authorities in the region this week reported an exchange of fire on its border with Ukraine, with two of its residents taken away. Ukraine said it knew nothing about the incident.

Authorities in Transdniestria have previously accused Ukraine of plotting to assassinate its leaders, allegations similarly denied in Kyiv. International attempts to negotiate an end to Moldova's separatist standoff, led by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), have made no progress for decades.

But separatist leaders announced on Thursday that the region's foreign minister would hold a rare meeting next week with a senior Moldovan official and OSCE representatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024