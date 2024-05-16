Left Menu

Moldovan parliament votes to hold EU referendum, presidential election on Oct 20

Parliament in ex-Soviet Moldova voted on Thursday to hold a referendum on October 20 on European Union membership simultaneously with a presidential election. Membership of the EU is the cornerstone of the policies of President Maia Sandu, who singles out Russia and corruption as the two biggest threats to the sovereignty of the country lying between Ukraine and Romania.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 22:03 IST
Moldovan parliament votes to hold EU referendum, presidential election on Oct 20

Parliament in ex-Soviet Moldova voted on Thursday to hold a referendum on October 20 on European Union membership simultaneously with a presidential election.

Membership of the EU is the cornerstone of the policies of President Maia Sandu, who singles out Russia and corruption as the two biggest threats to the sovereignty of the country lying between Ukraine and Romania. Moldova has been buffeted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with missile and drone remnants repeatedly landing on its territory.

The proposed date for the referendum was backed by a total of 56 members in the 101-member assembly. Members then quickly approved the same date for the presidential poll, in which Sandu is seeking re-election. Opposition parties, which back closer ties to Moscow, oppose Sandu's drive for European integration. Twenty-four members of the assembly took no part in the referendum vote.

Moldova's Constitutional Court had previously given its approval for the two votes to be held simultaneously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024