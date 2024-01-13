Left Menu

Moneylender held for abetting suicide of man over repayment of loan

Later, Gaikwad started pressuring and threatening Patil to seek his money back, an official of Narpoli police station said. A case was registered against Gaikwad under Indian Penal Code IPC section 306 abetment of suicide and he was arrested, the official said, adding that investigation into the case is on.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-01-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 13:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested a moneylender in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 61-year-old man by subjecting him to harassment over repayment pf loan, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Kalher in Bhiwandi taluka last month, they said. ''The victim, Ashok Shankar Patil, had borrowed money from Yashwant Gaikwad. Later, Gaikwad started pressuring and threatening Patil to seek his money back,'' an official of Narpoli police station said. Fed up with the constant pressure, Patil consumed poisonous substance on December 7, 2023 at Kalher, which led to his death, he said. A case was registered against Gaikwad under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment of suicide) and he was arrested, the official said, adding that investigation into the case is on.

