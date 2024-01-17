Israeli military says it eliminated 'terrorist cell' in West Bank's Balata camp

The Israeli military said on Wednesday its forces eliminated a 'terrorist cell' during a precise air strike in the Balata camp in the Israeli-occupied city of Nablus.

The military said in a statement it eliminated Abdullah Abu-Shalal, the 'head of terrorist infrastructure' of the camp, who planned to carry out an imminent, large-scale terrorist attack with his cell members.

