Moscow mayor says drone downed near Moscow, no damage or casualties

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 04:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 04:29 IST
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said early on Thursday that Russian air defence units had downed a drone south of the capital, with no damage or casualties on the ground.

Sobyanin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the drone had been intercepted and downed in Podolsk district while on its way towards the capital. Fragments had hit the ground, but there were no damage or casualties.

