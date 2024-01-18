Russian attack outside Ukraine's Kharkiv kills one, regional governor says

Russian missiles on Wednesday struck a town outside Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, killing one person and damaging an educational institution, the regional governor and the military said.

Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said there were two strikes on the town of Chuhuiv, southeast of Kharkiv. A woman employee of a heating and power plant was killed. Another person was injured.

Another Telegram channel overseen by the commander of the Kharkiv military garrison said the attack was carried out using S-300 missiles. On Tuesday, two Russian missiles struck a residential district of Kharkiv, injuring 17 people.

The city is a frequent target of Russian attacks, but has not fallen into Russian hands over the course of Russia's 22-month-old invasion of Ukraine. Synehubov also reported a woman had died in the shelling of a village near Kupiansk -- scene of months of battles further east in Kharkiv region. Two children were injured.

Authorities in the southern region of Kherson said a man died in his car in near-constant shelling of the region's largest town, also called Kherson. Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had carried out a precision strike a day earlier on a building which housed "foreign fighters", most of them French, in the city of Kharkiv. It said more than 60 people were killed.

The Russian ministry provided no evidence. Reuters could not verify battlefield claims from either side.

