US conducts another round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

The vessel, M/V Genco Picardy, is "a Marshall Islands flagged, U.S. owned and operated bulk carrier ship," according to the U.S. Central Command.

The United States conducted another round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Wednesday, U.S. officials told Reuters. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity and did not provide details on the target or how many missiles were launched.

Attacks by the Iran-allied Houthi militia on ships in the region since November have slowed trade between Asia and Europe and alarmed major powers. The Houthis, who control most of Yemen, say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and have threatened to expand their attacks to include U.S. ships in response to earlier American and British strikes from last week.

The U.S. military said earlier on Wednesday that a drone launched from areas controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen had struck a U.S.-owned vessel in the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries and some damage reported in the attack, the U.S. Central Command said on X, formerly called Twitter. The vessel, M/V Genco Picardy, is "a Marshall Islands flagged, U.S. owned and operated bulk carrier ship," according to the U.S. Central Command.

The United States on Wednesday returned the Yemen-based Houthi rebels to a list of terrorist groups

, as the militants also claimed another attack this week on a U.S. operated vessel in the Red Sea region.

