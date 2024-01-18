Left Menu

J-K: Man held for posting derogatory remark on social media

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-01-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 10:20 IST
J-K: Man held for posting derogatory remark on social media
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on social media in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

The action was taken by police in response to a complaint filed by a journalist, they said.

Acting promptly, an FIR has been registered at Kishtwar Police Station under relevant sections of the law, they said.

The Cyber cell conducted a raid and arrested the accused, they said.

SSP Khalil Poswal issued a warning to the public urging them to refrain from engaging in illegal activities on social media platforms. He emphasised that legal actions will be taken against those violating the digital code of conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024