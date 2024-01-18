US lawmakers set to visit Taiwan in coming weeks - FT
Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 10:44 IST
Several U.S. lawmakers will travel to Taiwan in the coming weeks in a show of support for its newly elected President Lai Ching-te, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Ami Bera, the top Democrat on the House foreign affairs Indo-Pacific subcommittee, and Republicans Andy Barr and Mario Diaz-Balart will visit Taiwan next week, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the trip.
Mike Gallagher, the Republican who chairs the bipartisan House China committee, is expected to travel to Taiwan after the first delegation, the report said.
