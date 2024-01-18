Left Menu

HC asks registry to inform cricketer Dhoni of defamation suit against him by ex-biz partners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 11:25 IST
The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked its registry to inform former Team India cricket captain MS Dhoni about filing of a defamation suit against him by his two former business partners.

Plaintiffs and former business partners Mihir Diwakar and his wife Soumya Das have approached the high court seeking a permanent injunction and damages against Dhoni, several social media platforms and media houses and thereby restraining them from making, publishing, circulating per se defamatory, ex facie false and malicious statements against them.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, before whom the plaint came up for hearing, was informed that Dhoni has not been served with the plea by the plaintiffs.

“It is deemed appropriate to direct intimation to defendant no. 1 (Dhoni) of filing of the present suit. Let the registry issue an email to defendant no. 1 at the email address. The intimation be also given at the law firm representing him,” the judge said.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on January 29 and asked the plaintiffs to file court fees within a week.

