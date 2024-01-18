Russian-installed official: Ukraine targeted Baltic oil terminal
Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 12:26 IST
Ukraine tried to attack a Russian oil terminal in St Petersburg with a drone in the early hours of Thursday, Vladimir Rogov, an official of the Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, said.
Russian authorities earlier reported that a hostile drone had been downed over the Leningrad region where St Petersburg is located, the first such attack on the province.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
