Russian-installed official: Ukraine targeted Baltic oil terminal

Ukraine tried to attack a Russian oil terminal in St Petersburg with a drone in the early hours of Thursday, Vladimir Rogov, an official of the Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, said.

Russian authorities earlier reported that a hostile drone had been downed over the Leningrad region where St Petersburg is located, the first such attack on the province.

