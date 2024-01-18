Russia says Ukraine-UK security deal won't stop it achieving goals

Russia is not against a security agreement between Britain and Ukraine, but will continue to strive to achieve the goals of its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

He was referring to an agreement signed during a visit to Kyiv last week by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the agreement included help with weapons, intelligence, and cyber know-how for Ukraine, as well as sanctions and other punitive actions against Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)