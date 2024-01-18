Left Menu

Estonia tells its top Russian Orthodox clergyman to leave the country

Estonia has told the head of its branch of the Russian Orthodox Church to leave the country, calling him a threat to national security, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on Thursday. Neither the Russian Orthodox Church nor Estonian authorities were immediately available for comment. Estonia and its Baltic neighbours Latvia and Lithuania are among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 18:54 IST
Estonia tells its top Russian Orthodox clergyman to leave the country

Estonia has told the head of its branch of the Russian Orthodox Church to leave the country, calling him a threat to national security, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on Thursday. Valeri Reshetnikov, who heads the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate as Metropolitan Eugene, was refused an extension of his residence permit and will have to leave by Feb. 6, ERR said, citing the country's Police and Border Guard spokesperson.

The Estonian government has repeatedly asked Reshetnikov to "stop vindicating the Kremlin regime and Russia's military actions in his statements" but he failed to do this, the spokesperson said. Neither the Russian Orthodox Church nor Estonian authorities were immediately available for comment.

Estonia and its Baltic neighbours Latvia and Lithuania are among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion. All three Baltic states were ruled by Moscow for decades during the Soviet era and today are members of NATO and the European Union, which Ukraine also aspires to join. In largely secular Estonia, the Orthodox Church, favoured by its sizeable ethnic Russian minority, is the most widespread religion, with 16% of the population affiliated with it.

Ethnic Russians make up nearly one quarter of Estonia's 1.3 million-strong population, the country's 2021 census showed. The Lutheran Church, which is favoured by Estonians, is in second place, with eight percent of the population affilated.

Earlier this week, the Estonian Internal Security Service said it had detained a Russian citizen who is a professor at Tartu University on suspicion of spying for Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024